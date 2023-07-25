MHT CET Counselling 2023: BE, BTech round 1 allotment result OUT cetcell.mahacet.org

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY MHT CET Counselling 2023 round 1 allotment letter

MHT CET 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Counselling 2023 round 1 allotment result, today July 25. Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check their round 1 seat allotment result on the official website, fe2023.mahacet.org.

To access and download the MHT CET round 1 allotment letter by entering their application ID and date of birth. Candidates who have been allotted seats will have to accept the seats and report to the allotted institutes between July 26 and July 28.

Candidates will need to confirm that their claims regarding the required marks, category, gender, reservation, and specific reservations made in the application form are true, and that any supporting documentation uploaded to substantiate the claims is authentic and true by accepting the declaration made through login.

How to Check MHT CET round 1 seat allotment result 2023

Aspirants can check MHT CET PCM, PCB round 1 seat allotment result 2023 by following the easy steps given here.

Log on to the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org. Go to the Important Links section and select the provisional allotment status (CAP round-I). Next, key in your application ID and date of birth and submit it. The MHT CET round 1 allotment result will appear on the screen. Download MHT CET round 1 seat allotment PDF and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link: MHT CET round 1 seat allotment result 2023