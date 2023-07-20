MHT CET 2023 final merit list OUT: CAP round 1 registration begins on fe2023.mahacet.org, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MHT CET CAPF round 1 registration started at fe2023.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2023 final merit list: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has started the online application registration process for CAP round 1 today, July 20. The candidates who have qualified for the MHT CET 2023 exam can appear in the admission process using their registration user id and password available on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can submit their choices from July 20 to 25. The candidates will be allowed to modify their choices in a specified period of time.

The results for mock seat allotment will be released on July 27 while the final seat allotment list will be issued on August 1, 2023. The MHT CET 2023 final merit lists for B.Tech courses have been released on the official website. The merit lists have been released for three categories - All India candidates, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh Migrant candidates for admission to First Year Under Graduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology (4 Years) & Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 Years) 2023-24. Candidates can download their merit list using their ID and date of birth.

How to apply for CAP round 1 counselling registration?

Visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell Click on the link that reads, 'Click Here To CAP Portal (Admission) A.Y.2023-24' Click on B.Tech. Click on the registered candidate login Enter the application ID, password, captcha and click on sign in Select your preferences and click on submit

MHT CET 2023 CAP round 1 counselling registration direct download link

First Year Under Graduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology (4 Years) & Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 Years) Admissions (Maharashtra)

Final Merit List All India Candidates

Final Merit List Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant candidates