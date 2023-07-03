Kerala KMAT 2023 answer key for session 2 released, download link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala KMAT 2023 answer key released

KMAT 2023 Answer Key: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations Kerala has released the answer keys for KMAT 2023 session 2 on June 2. The KMAT 2023 answer key is hosted on the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates will not have to use any log in credentials to download the tentative answer key.

CEE kerala has conducted the KMAT exam on February 19, 2023. The examination was held for a duration of three hours. KMAT entrance exam is being held for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) and for admissions to postgraduate diploma in management (PGDM) programmes. The exam was held for a total of 720 marks.

Kerala KMAT 2023 Marking Scheme

For each correct response, the candidates will be awarded four marks (+4).

For each incorrect response, one mark (-1) will be deducted from the total score.

No marks will be deducted from the total score for the questions left unanswered.

Kerala KMAT 2023 Passing Marks

The minimum passing marks for General category/SEBC candidates is 10 percent of the total 720 marks i.e. 72 marks. Whereas, the qualifying cut-off marks for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Physically Disabled (PD) candidates is 7.5 percent. The admission to the MBA courses across the Kerala state will be based on the marks of the entrance examination, group discussion and interview.

Kerala KMAT 2023 Answer Key: How to Download

Step 1: Visit cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Next go to the KMAT 2023 Session 2 Portal link

Step 3: Click on the Answer key link

Step 4: KMAT 2023 answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Match your responses and download the PDF for further reference.

