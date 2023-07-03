AP ECET 2023 result declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, get link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP ECET 2023 result declared

AP ECET Results 2023: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada has declared the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2023 result. Aspirants can check and download the ECET results through the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET. Candidates need to log in with their registration number, ECET hall ticket number and date of birth in order to download the AP ECET results.

Along with the results, the JNTUK has also issued the AP ECET rank card on the website. The entrance exam was conducted on June 20 in two shifts- from 9 AM to 12 Noon and from 3 PM to 6 PM. The ECET 2023 rankcard will include details such as candidate's name, percentile, AP ECET score, qualifying status, rank, hall ticket number, date of birth, branch and subject-wise marks scored among others.

The candidates who have qualified the entrance examination will now have to appear for the AP ECET 2023 counselling process. The complete scheduled for Andhra Pradesh ECET counselling will be released soon by the university. JNTU Kakinada conducts ECET exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to lateral admission into 2nd year regular BE, BTech and BPharmacy courses.

AP ECET Results 2023: Steps to Check

Aspirants can follow the simple steps provided here to check the AP ECET 2023 result online through the website.

Visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET website Select the AP ECET results or rank card link. Key in the registration number, ECET hall ticket number, and date of birth. AP ECET scorecard will be displayed on your screen. Download the result PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to check AP ECET Results 2023