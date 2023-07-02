AP ECET Results 2023 today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Know where, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY AP ECET Results 2023 soon

AP ECET Results 2023: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada will announce the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2023 result today, July 2. Candidates who have appeared for the ECET examination can check and download their scorecard through the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET. Candidates will have to log in with their registration number, qualifying hall ticket number and date of birth in order to access the AP ECET scorecard.

The JNTU Kakinada conducted the AP ECET 2023 examination on June 20 in two shifts- from 9 AM to 12 Noon and from 3 PM to 6 PM. The JNTU Kakinada conducts ECET exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for candidates seeking admission to lateral admission into 2nd year regular BE, BTech and BPharmacy courses.

ALSO READ | DU SOL Admission 2023: Registration begins for PG courses; Apply at sol.du.ac.in

How to Check AP ECET Results 2023

Aspirants can check the AP ECET 2023 result by following the simples steps provided here.