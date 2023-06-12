AP ECET Hall Ticket 2023 OUT; Download link, steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP ECET 2023 Admit Card download link activated

AP ECET 2023 Hall Ticket: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada has issued the hall ticket for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2023. Aspirants can download their AP ECET hall ticket through the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET. To download the ECET admit card, aspirants need to log in with their registration number, qualifying hall ticket number and date of birth.

The JNTU Kakinada will conduct the AP ECET 2023 examination on June 20 in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 AM to 12 Noon and the second shift will be conducted from 3 PM to 6 PM. Aspirants will have to carry the ECET hall ticket along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre on the exam day.

“The ECET-2023 Exam for CERAMIC Technology and B.Sc(Mathematics) will not be conducted due to the receipt of less number of Applications. The ranks will be issued as per the marks obtained in the qualifying exam. Provided that the student must fill the marks declaration form within 10th of July 2023,” JNTU said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh: CM Reddy distributes free education kits to 43 lakh students

How to download AP ECET Hall Ticket 2023?

Aspirants can download the AP ECET Hall Ticket 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website of AP ECET – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET. On the homepage, click on the link “Download hall ticket”. Enter the registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth. AP ECET hall ticket 2023 will be displayed on your screen. Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future use.

Direct Link: AP ECET Hall Ticket 2023