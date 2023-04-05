KCET 2023 registrations without late fee ends today; Details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka UGCET 2023 registration last date April 5

KCET 2023 registrations: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will close the registrations for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 for undergraduate programmes today, April 5, 2023. Aspiring candidates can fill out the Karnataka UGCET application form online through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The last date to submit online application fee is April 7, 2023.

While filling out the KCET 2023 application form, candidates will have to provide details such as name, contact address details, category, PWD status, educational qualification details, and date of birth among other details. KEA is conducting the Karnataka UGCET 2023 examination to provide admission to candidates in various undergraduate programmes offered by the Government, University, Private Aided, Private Un-Aided Professional Educational Institutions in the State of Karnataka for the academic year 2023-24.

KCET 2023: List of Documents Required

1. SSLC or 10th standard Marks Card of the candidate.

2. 2nd PUC or 12th standard Marks Card of the candidate.

3. Educational certificate for having studied both 1st and 2nd PUC or 11th and 12th.

4. Study certificate for either of the parent having studied for at least 7 years in Karnataka.

5. Caste or Caste income certificate (if applicable).

KCET 2023 Exam Schedule

The KCET 2023 exam for Biology and Mathematics will be held on May 20 from 10:30 am to 11:50 am and 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm, respectively. While, the entrance exam for Physics and Chemistry is scheduled on May 21, from 10:30 am to 11:50 am and 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm, respectively. The KEA will conduct the Kannada language test on May 22, 2023, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.