KCET 2023 Admit Card likely to be released today, check latest updates

KCET 2023 Admit Card: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is likely to release Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) admit card today, May 6. Candidates who have registered for the said exam will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website— kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KCET 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 20 and 21 at various exam centers. Once, the admit card is released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets using their application number, date of birth, captcha, and other. Candidates have been advised to read all the information mentioned on the admit card carefully and ensure that there are no spelling mistakes or factual errors.

KCET 2023 Admit Card: How to download?

1: Visit the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

2: On the homepage, click on the link for KCET 2023 Admit Card.

3. Enter your registration number and date of birth to access the admit cards.

4. KCET 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

5: Download KCET 2023 Admit Card and save for future reference.

About KCET 2023

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admission in various undergraduate programs of various government, university, private-aided, and private unaided institutes in the state of Karnataka.

