Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: GBSHSE to announce class 12th results today at 4.30 pm

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce result today, May 6 at 4.30 PM. Students will be able to download their mark sheets online from the official website of gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

According to the notice released by the board, the results for Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational will be declared at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa.

The Goa Board HSSC exam was conducted in two-terminal systems, 1st term between November 10 to 25 and 2nd term between March 15 to 31. The exam was conducted at 20 exam centers across the state, reads the notice.

This year, a total of 19802 candidates appeared for the Goa Board HSSC exam out of which 9930 were boys and 9872 were girls. The statistics of the total number of candidates who appeared including repeaters can be checked in the table given below.

Stream Boys Girls Total Arts 1700 3364 5064 Commerce 3297 2780 6077 Science 2530 2850 5380 Vocational 2403 878 3281 Total 9930 9872 19802

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

Click on the Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 result link

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your details such as seat number and click on the submit button

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Students will be able to download their consolidated Goa Board 12th result from the school login on May 8 from 9 am onwards. The results will also be available on gbshse.in and on results.gbshsegoa.net. Students have been advised to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: Details mentioned on Goa Board 12th result 2023 marksheet

Students will be able to check their names, seat number, father's name, subjectwise secured marks, grades, and qualifying status on the mark sheet.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: How to check via SMS?

Students can check their Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 through SMS also. To access the Goa Board HSSC Result 2023, students are required to follow the instructions given below.

GB12 ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 5676750

GOA12 ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 5626

GOA12 ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 54242

GOA12 ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 58888

