KCET 2023 Admit Card tomorrow; Key points on OMR sheet, exam guidelines

KCET Admit Card 2023: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will issue the KCET 2023 admit card tomorrow, May 5. The official website -- kea.kar.nic will host the KCET hall ticket 2023. Candidates will require the application number and date of birth to download the KCET 2023 admit card.

Aspirants will have to carry a hard copy of their KCET admit card 2023 along with a valid photo ID proof at the exam centre. The KCET hall ticket will comprise of the candidate's personal details, exam date and shift timing, exam day guidelines, photograph, signature and others. KCET 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 20 to 22, 2023.

KCET 2023 Exam: Key Points

The KCET 2023 exam will be held on two days in four different sessions for four subjects. On the first day, the test will be conducted for Biology and Mathematics subjects in two sessions. On the second day, the test will be conducted for Physics and Chemistry subjects in two sessions. Each paper will be held for 60 marks each with a duration of 80 minutes. In all four sessions, the initial 10 minutes will be provided to candidates for filling the boxes in OMR answer sheets. Candidates can only fill the OMR answer sheets with ball point pen as it exerts sufficient pressure to convert the bottom sheet chemical into a dark spot on the bottom sheet. After the initial 10 minutes, candidates will be given 70 minutes for shading the answers on the bottom portion of the OMR answer sheet. Candidates must affix their left hand thumb impression in the space provided on the bottom portion of the first page of the OMR answer sheet after completion of each sssion of the KCET exam.

KCET 2023 Exam Schedule