JNU Ph.D. Admission 2023 dates revised, check new schedule

JNU Ph.D. Admission 2023 dates: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has revised the PhD admission 2023 procedure dates. Candidates wishing to enrol in the PhD program can check the official schedule on the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

The university has released the revised schedule for a PhD program under the JRF category for the academic year 2023-24 and the PhD program through the entrance exam for the academic year 2023-34. This is the second time that the admission schedule has been revised.

What are the revised dates for JNU Ph.D. Admission 2023?

According to the official schedule, the first merit list of admission to Ph.D. programs will be released on January 11. Then, the candidates will be able to apply for pre-enrolment registration and can make payment of the fee with the blocking of seats of the first list tentatively from January 11 to 13. After that, the physical verification of admission/registration of selected candidates from the first list will be done between January 17 and 18. The institute will release the second merit list on January 18, 2024, and pre-enrolment registration and payment of fees with blocking of seats of the second list will be made on January 18 and 19, 2024.

Physical Verification of admission/registration for the final list of selected candidates will be done on February 1. The admission or registration date is February 9. Candidates are advised to refer to the official website of JNUEE for more details.

