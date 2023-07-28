JNU Admission 2023 registration begins for PG, diploma, ADOP courses, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JNU Admission 2023 registration commences

JNU PG Admission 2023, JNU PG Admission 2023 registration, JNU PG Admission 2023 registration link: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has begun the registration process for admissions to postgraduate, PG diploma, and advanced diploma programmes for the academic year 2023-24. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves at the official portal, jnunee.jnu.ac.in before August 10, 2023.

To register for various programmes, the candidate must have passed Common University Entrance Test – CUET (PG)-2023 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). The official notice reads, The applicants who had opted Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi and appeared in Common University Entrance Test – CUET (PG)-2023 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) can fill their application form online with effect from July 27, 2023 to August 10, 2023 (upto 11.50 PM).'

The registrations will be taken through online mode only through jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Candidates have been advised to refer to the prospectus before submitting the online applications. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to register themselves online.

JNU PG Admission 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website official website of jnunee.jnu.ac.in

Click on the relevant apply link available on the homepage

It will take you to the application form

Fill the online application with personal, Qualification details

Upload scanned images of photograph and signature

Pay fee through online payment mode

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

