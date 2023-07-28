DU PG admission 2023: Delhi University starts registration on CSAS portal, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU PG admission 2023 registration link available on pgadmission.uod.ac.in

DU PG admission 2023, DU PG admission 2023 registration: Delhi University has started the online registration process for postgraduate programmes. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves at the official website of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

According to the official notification, The registrations will be submitted by August 10, 2023, by 4.59 PM. The university will release the first round CSAS PG allocation list on August 17. Candidates will be allowed to accept their allocated seats latest by August 20 at 4.59 PM. The candidates will have to make online payment of the prescribed amount of fees to complete their registrations. In order to submit the online registrations, candidates will have to first submit the registration fees. Candidates from UR/ OBC-NCL/EWS category will have to pay Rs. 250 per program and SC/ST/PwBD candidates will have to pay Rs. 100 per program. Candidates should note that the application fee is non refundable. For applying to Sports supernumerary quota, candidates will have to pay an additional fee of Rs. 100.

DU PG admission 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of DU PG - pgadmission.uod.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'DU PG 2023 registration' Generate your login by register yourself Fill out application form after completion of registration Make payment, select programs/colleges and click on submit Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

DU PG 2023 CSAS admission

Candidates should note that the admission to all Postgraduate Programs of UoD for the Academic Session 2023-24 will be through CSAS(PG)-2023, based on the eligibility requirements stated in PG BOI-2023 and other rules as published by the University of Delhi on its website. The admissions will be based on the candidates' performance in Common University Entrance Test- Post-Graduate 2023 (CUET (PG) – 2023). To get admission to Delhi Universities' colleges, the candidates will have to complete the application procedure along with their preferences. The seat allocation will be based on the applications received from the candidates.