JEE Main Session 1 exam city slip soon: Check expected date, how to download and more

JEE Main Session 1 admit card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main). According to media reports, the city intimation slips for the Joint Entrance Exams (Main) 2024 session 1 will be released this week while the JEE Main 2024 admit card is likely to be released three days before the exam. The engineering entrance exam is set to be conducted from January 24 to February 1 at various exam centres. The details about the exam city and centre will be mentioned on the exam city slips while the admit card will carry the details of the exam, shift timing, reporting time, and instructions for the exam. Once the admit cards and exam city are released, the candidates will be able to download from the candidate's login dashboard using their credentials on the login page.

Exam Schedule

JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 1 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will conducted from January 24 to February 1, 2024, while Session 2 is set for April 1 to April 15, 2024. The reason for conducting the engineering entrance exam in two phases is to avoid clashes with the board exams. Additionally, the apex agency conducts twice this exam in the year, January and April.

How to download JEE Main Session 1 exam city slip, admit card?

Visit the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.ac.in. Click on the notification link that reads, 'exam city intimation slip/admit card download link' It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide your login details. Download and save the document for future reference

JEE Main Session 1 exam pattern

Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech)

JEE Main Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) will be a Computer-based examination which will be of three hours. The exam will have three sections covering Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry subjects. The questions will be asked in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. There will be a total of 90 questions for 300 marks. There will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer and four marks will be awarded for each correct answer.

Paper 2 (B.Arch & B.Plan)

This exam will also be a Computer-based examination except for the Drawing section in B.Arch. The question paper will be set in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu languages. Candidates will get three hours to complete the exam. There will be three sections in each paper. i.e. For B.Arch (Paper 2 A): Part 1 - Mathematics, Part 2 - Aptitude test, and Part 3 - Drawing test, and for B.Plan (Paper 2B): Mathematics, Aptitude test, and Planning tests (MCQs). There will be a total of 82 questions in B.Arch exam and 105 questions in B.Planning for 400 marks.