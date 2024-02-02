JEE Main 2024 Session 2 registration for April session begins today at jeemain.nta.ac.in, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE Main 2024 Session 2 registration begins today

JEE Main 2024 session 2 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start registering for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2024 session 2. Students who are willing to appear in the JEE Main 2024 exam can apply at the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.ac.in, from today onwards, (February 2). As per the official schedule, the last date to submit the application forms is until 9 pm on March 2.

The Testing Agency has scheduled the JEE Mains session 2 test between April 1 and April 15, 2024. The exact date, time, shift, and city of the exam for Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech; Paper 2A: B. Arch; and Paper 2B: B. Planning will be made available on the admit cards of the candidates. JEE Main 2024 admit cards for session 2 will be made available three days before the commencement of the exam. The exam city slip will be released by the third week of March 2024. The results are expected to be announced on April 25, 2024.

Recently, NTA concluded the January session exam, which was conducted between January 24 and February 1. A candidate will not be required to appear in both sessions of JEE Main 2024. If a candidate appears in both sessions, then, the best JEE Main 2024 score will be considered for merit and rank.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the registration link

Once registered, proceed with the application process

Fill out the required details, make a payment of application fee, and submit the form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is it compulsory to apply for the JEE Main 2024 second session exam?

It is not necessary for a candidate to register for the second session of the JEE Main 2024 test if they have previously taken the exam in the first session. JEE Main 2024 second session test is scheduled to take place in April. Applicants can re-apply and take the JEE Main exam in April 2024 if they would like to do better on the test. When producing the results, the higher of the two scores will be taken into account.

Who can appear for JEE Main 2024 exam?

Candidates who have passed the Class 12/equivalent examination in 2022, and 2023, or those who are appearing in the Class 12 and equivalent exam in 2024 are eligible to appear in the JEE Main 2024 exam.

Is thumb impression mandatory for registering while filling JEE Main form?

No, Uploading a thumb impression in the online application form of JEE Main 2024 is not mandatory.