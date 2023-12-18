When will JEE main admit card 2024 be released?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE main admit card 2024 soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) concluded the registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 recently. Applications were accepted from November 1 to December 4. Candidates had the opportunity to modify their application forms between December 6 and December 8.

Candidates anticipating the city intimation slip and admit cards are advised to regularly check the official website for the most recent updates.

According to the timetable, the apex agency will issue the admit cards three days before the scheduled examination date. The JEE Mains Session 1 exam is set to occur from January 24 to February 1. Expect the city intimation slip to be released in the second week of January 2024.

Exam Scheme

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE (Main) comprises two papers- paper one and paper two. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) will be conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs and Paper 2 will be conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country. The entrance exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Marking Scheme