  5. When will JEE main admit card 2024 be released?

JEE main admit card 2024 will be released soon at the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates who applied for JEE main exam will be able to download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details. Check exam date, how to download, and others.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: December 18, 2023 16:52 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV JEE main admit card 2024 soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) concluded the registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 recently. Applications were accepted from November 1 to December 4. Candidates had the opportunity to modify their application forms between December 6 and December 8.

Candidates anticipating the city intimation slip and admit cards are advised to regularly check the official website for the most recent updates.

According to the timetable, the apex agency will issue the admit cards three days before the scheduled examination date. The JEE Mains Session 1 exam is set to occur from January 24 to February 1. Expect the city intimation slip to be released in the second week of January 2024. 

Exam Scheme

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE (Main) comprises two papers- paper one and paper two. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) will be conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs and Paper 2 will be conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country. The entrance exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Marking Scheme

  Subjects Section A Section B Mode of the

Examination

 Timing of the Examination
(IST)
First Shift		  Second Shift
Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) Mathematics
Physics
Chemistry		 20
20
20		 10
10
10		 CBT 09:00 A.M.
to
12:00 Noon		 03:00 P.M.
to
06:00 P.M.
Paper 2 (B.Arch)

Mathematics -
Part I

Aptitutde Test - Part 2

Drawing Test - Part 3

20

50

 

02

 

10

 

 

 

 

   Computer Based Test
(CBT) mode except
DrawingTest (Part-III)
in pen and paper
(offline) mode, to be
attempted on a drawing
sheet ofA4 size		  
Paper 2 (B Planning)

Mathematics – Part I

Aptitude Test – Part II 

Planning – Part III

20

 

50

 

25

 

 

 10 Computer Based Test(CBT) mode 03:00 P.M. to 06:00 P.M.  

 

