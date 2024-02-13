JEE Main 2024 Result Announced: Check NTA JEE Mains session 1 scorecard direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main 2024 Result Announced

JEE Main 2024 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of JEE Main 2024 session 1. All those who appeared in the exam on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1 can download their results from the official website of JEE, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.ac.in.

This year, A total of 12,25,529 candidates participated in the NTA JEE Main Exam 2024 for session 1. Candidates can download Paper 1 (BTech and BE) answer keys for JEE Main 2024 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to download JEE Main 2024 Session 1 scorecard?

Visit the official website of JEE, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, ' JEE Main 2024 Session 1 scorecard'.

You will be redirected to the login screen.

Enter your application number, birthdate, etc. now.

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download JEE Main 2024 Session 1 scorecard and save it for future reference.

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 scorecard direct download link