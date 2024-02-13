Rajasthan: Another suicide case in Kota, 16-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant dies

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representational Image

A 16-year-old student, who was preparing for the Indian Insitute of Technology - Joint Entrance Exam (IIT-JEE) at a coaching centre in Kota, allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room this morning. This is the third case of this year despite concerted efforts to check such incidents in the education hab, where lakhs of students from across the country come to prepare for the competitive exams. A total of 27 students were reported to have died by suicide in the district last year.

Earlier, this year, an 18-year-old student killed himself because she failed in JEE. The police found a suicide note from her room, which read, 'Mumma and Papa, I can't do JEE. So, I am committing suicide. I am a loser. I am the reason. I am the worst daughter. Sorry, Mummy and Papa. This is the last option.'

On January 23, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET aspirant took his life, but no suicide note was found in his room. The student was identified as Mohammad Zaid from Moradabad.

In view of the increasing suicide cases, the Ministry of Education has issued guidelines to all coaching centres which state that no centre shall enroll students below the age of 16 years.