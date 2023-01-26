Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2023: Over 95% attendance recorded on 1st and 2nd day of January Session

JEE Main 2023: The first and second days of JEE Main 2023 January Session Exam have been successfully concluded. Over 95 percent of attendance has been recorded on these days. The JEE Main exams are being conducted at 574 centre across the country.

JEE Main 2023: Attendance on the first and second days

According to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, 95.32 percent attendance was recorded on the first day and 96.08 percent attendance on the second day of the exam. The exam will also be conducted on January 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1.

Over 8.6 lakh candidates have registered for paper 1 (BE/BTech), while over 46,000 candidates have registered for paper 2 (BArch).

Andhra Pradesh recorded the maximum number of candidates

“On the first day, in both shifts, Andhra Pradesh had the maximum number of candidates (20,066) with 40 examination centres followed by Maharashtra (17,249) with 54 examination centres. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Puducherry had one examination centre each,” a senior NTA official said.

Maharashtra secured the second position on the second day

Similarly, on the second day, Andhra Pradesh had the maximum number of candidates (19,173) with 40 examination centres followed by Maharashtra (16,841) with 53 examination centres. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Puducherry, and Sikkim had one examination centre each.

JEE Main 2023 Exam

The exam is being conducted in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. JEE-Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions, and institutions or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023: Day 2 Shift 2 Exam Ends | Question Paper Hard? Check full ANALYSIS here

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023: Day 2 Shift 1 Question Paper Tough or Easy? Check HERE section-wise ANALYSIS