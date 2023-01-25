Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main 2023: Day 2 Shift 2 Exam Ends | Question Paper Hard? Check full ANALYSIS here

JEE Main 2023: The JEE Main January Session Exams are underway and with this, the second shift of day 2 has been concluded. Candidates who will appear for the JEE Main 2023 Exams must check the section-wise analysis of the question paper here, as it will give you an idea of the exam going to be held further. As per the reactions of the candidates, the JEE Main 2023 January Session Day 2 Shift 2 exam was of moderate difficulty.

JEE Main 2023: Day 2 Shift 2 Physics Section Analysis

As per the reaction of the candidates who appeared for the exam second shift exam today, the difficulty level of the physics section was moderate.

JEE Main 2023: Day 2 Shift 2 Mathematics Section Analysis

The mathematics section in JEE Main 2023 Day 2 Shift 2 question paper was lengthy as per the reactions of the candidates. However, the difficulty level of this section was moderate.

JEE Main 2023 Day 2 Shift 2 Chemistry Section Analysis

The chemistry section is said to be the easiest among the mathematics and physics sections.

