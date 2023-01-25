Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main 2023: Day 2 Shift 1 Question Paper Tough or Easy? Check HERE section-wise ANALYSIS

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today conducted the first shift of day 2 JEE Main 2023 January Session Exam. The first shift was held from 9 AM to 12 PM. Soon from 3 PM the second shift of day 2 will commence and will conclude at 6 PM. As per the reactions from the candidates who appeared in shift 1 of day 2, the mathematics section was moderate in difficulty level. Whereas, the physics section was easier as compared to chemistry and mathematics. Check here the section-wise full analysis of the question paper.

JEE Main 2023: Day 2 Shift 1 Physics Section Analysis

As per the reactions of the JEE Aspirants who appeared in today's first shift exam, the physics section was easier. The questions from modern physics and electricity had higher weightage. As per the candidates, only one question was asked from gravitation. This section included formula-based, assertions and reasoning questions.

JEE Main 2023: Day 2 Shift 1 Mathematics Section Analysis

The mathematics section was moderate in difficulty level. There were questions from 3D, vector, and integration. According to the candidates, the questions from class 11th had higher weightage than those from class 12th. Candidates shared that today's mathematics section was easier than yesterday's.

JEE Main 2023: Day 2 Shift 1 Chemistry Section Analysis

The weightage of organic chemistry was higher in this question paper. These were less questions from the NCERT.