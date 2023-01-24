Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2023: NTA withholds the candidature to these candidates | Check this BIG update

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has kept on hold the candidature of a few candidates due to the duplication of the JEE Main 2023 January Session Exam. As per the official notice of the NTA, an email has been sent to those candidates who have filled out multiple application forms. The NTA has asked such candidates to clarify their position with a justified representation.

JEE Main 2023: Candidature of these candidates has been kept on hold

The official notice of NTA reads, 'It has been found that some candidates for JEE (Main)-2023, Session 1, have filled multiple applications forms. Candidature of such candidates has been kept on hold and their applications are being scrutinized.'

Candidates need to clarify their position

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has asked the candidates who have filled out multiple application forms to clarify their position. The official notice further reads, 'A communication has been sent to them on their registered email ID. They need to clarify their position with a justified representation. They will be allowed to appear for the exam in the current session only once after their identity is established by them. The exam of such candidates is not being scheduled on 24th and 25th of January 2023.'

In case of any doubt

The NTA has provided a contact number to the candidates who have any doubt, 'You are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates. For any query regarding JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1, you can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain23@nta.ac.in,' the notice further reads.

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023: Going for Day 1 Shift 2nd Exam? Check these last-minute guidelines to score more

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023: First shift of Day 1 ends; Physics, Mathematics sections tough than Chemistry