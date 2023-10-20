IIT JAM 2024 registration closes today at jam.iitm.ac.in, check eligibility, selection, how to apply, fee

Follow us on Image Source : JAM IIT JAM 2024 registration closing today, October 20

IIT JAM 2024 registration: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will close the registration window for the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2024) today, October 20. All those who want to apply for the postgraduate programmes can submit applications online at jam.iitm.ac.in.

Who can apply?

Candidates who have completed an undergraduate degree or studying in the final year of the undergraduate program are eligible to apply for the JAM 2024 exam. Foreign Nationals with Indian degrees are also eligible to apply.

Selection Procedure

Those who will qualify in JAM 2024 will be eligible to apply for admission to the Academic programs of the admitting institutes subject to satisfying the eligibility requirements, and minimum educational qualifications. Admission shall be given as per All India Rank in each test paper of JAM 2024, reservation policy and the availability of seats.

How to apply?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of JAM, jam.iitm.ac.in.

Click on the 'registration' button

Register with name, mobile number and email ID

Choose your test paper and exam city

Upload documents, submit details

Remit application fee

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application fee

Female/SC/ST/PwD - Rs. 900 for one paper, 1250 for two test papers

All others - Rs. 1800 for one paper, Rs. 2500 for two test papers

When will JAM 2024 exam be conducted?

JAM 2024 Examination will be conducted in around 100 Cities in India for admission to over 2000 seats for IISc and counselling through CCMN. According to the official schedule, the exam will be conducted on February 11 and admit cards for the same will be allotted on January 8, 2023.

IIT JAM 2024 exam pattern

IIT JAM 2024 exam will have three objective types of questions including Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions.

Direct link to the online registration form

Official Notification

ALSO READ | UGC revises fellowship/scholarship stipend amount under various schemes, check details