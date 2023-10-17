UGC revises fellowship/scholarship stipend amount under various schemes, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE University Grants Commission

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has revised the fellowship/scholarship stipend amount under various schemes. The decision to revise the fellowship amount has been taken in its 572nd meeting scheduled on September 20. According to the notice, the revised stipend will be effective from January 1, 2023. UGC stated that the revised rates of fellowship will only apply to existing beneficiaries. The official notice in this regard can be read at ugc.gov.in.

The official notice reads, “The University Grants Commission in its 572nd meeting held on September 20, 2023 considered and approved the revised rates of fellowship amount under the UGC fellowship schemes”.

Check Fellowship/Scholarship Stipend revised rates

The stipend amount of the Junior Research Fellowship has increased from Rs. 31,000 per month for two years to Rs. 37,000 per month. Whereas, the Senior Research Fellowship amount has increased to Rs. 42,000 per month which was earlier Rs. 35,000.

Moreover, the amount of Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child fellowship has also increased. According to the revised amount, The Junior Research Fellows will get Rs 37,000 per month for two years and Senior Research Fellows will get Rs 42,000 per month for remaining tenure. Earlier, the JRF and SRF stipend was Rs 31,000 and Rs 35,000 per month respectively.

ALSO READ | Apna Chandrayaan Programme: Dharmendra Pradhan to launch portal on Moon mission today

The stipend amount for Higher Post Doctoral Fellowship under D S Kothari Post Doctoral Fellowship has increased to Rs. 67,000 per month which was earlier Rs. 54,000. Similarly, the scholars will get Rs. 58, 000 for for one year, Rs 61,000 per month for two years and Rs 67,000 per month for three years for Post Doctoral Fellowship under D S Kothari Post Doctoral Fellowship.

Further, the scholars from women, SC/ST category, and doing Post Doctoral Fellowship scholarship under Dr S RadhaKarishnan scheme will get Rs. 58,000 for one year, Rs. 61,000 for 2 years and 67,000 for three years. Earlier, this amount was Rs. 47,000 for one year, Rs. 49,000 for two years, and Rs. 67,000 for three years.

It should be noted that the percentage for calculating house rent allowance, wherever applicable will be based on the fellowship amount.