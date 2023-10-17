Tuesday, October 17, 2023
     
Apna Chandrayaan Programme: Dharmendra Pradhan to launch portal on Moon mission today

The Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan will launch a portal on the Moon Mission today, October 17 at 4 PM. Students will be able to participate in various activities based on the Chandrayaan Mission. In this programme, 10 special modules will also be launched. Check more details here.

Updated on: October 17, 2023 13:40 IST
Image Source : FILE Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch the 'Apna Chandrayaan Programme' today, October 17. The event will take place at New Kaushal Bhawan at 4 PM. Dr Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, Chairman, of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Secretary of the Department of Space, will be the Guest of Honor of the event. The information in this regard has been shared on the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter by the Ministry of Education. 

Web Portal to be launched

During this program, the education minister will introduce a web portal on India's Chandrayaan Mission. On this portal, students will be able to take part in various activities including colouring books, online quizzes, jigsaw puzzles, and more. This portal aims to develop scientific temper, curiosity, problem-solving, and creativity among students. 

10 Special modules on Chandrayaan 3 will also be launched 

10 special modules on Chandrayaan 3 will also be launched today which will offer a comprehensive overview of its various facets - including scientific, technological, and social aspects. These activity support materials and special modules on Chandrayaan3 have been developed by NCERT. 

