IGNOU January Admission 2024 registration closes today on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in - List of documents

Image Source : FILE IGNOU January Admission 2024 registration ends today, February 29.

IGNOU January Admission 2024 registration: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration window for January session admission programs. Students who are applying for the open and distance learning (ODL) and online learning (OL) programs can submit their applications by the end of the day on February 29. The window to re-registration window for the January session 2024 without a late fee will also be closed today.

Provide valid contact number and email id

Candidates who are applying for the first time for an IGNOU program will have to register themselves first on the official website. The IGNOU has advised the applicants to provide valid email IDs and mobile numbers as the communication and other updates on admission and course will be sent on the above details.

What do if already registered on the official portal?

If a candidate has already registered themselves, they can access the portal using their username and password. In case of any difficulty in registering on the portal, candidates should approach the regional center for re-setting of the account and update the email ID and mobile number.

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee, along with the program fee, which can be paid using net banking, UPI, credit, and debit cards. In case the online payment does not get updated, the candidate should not make the second payment immediately. Candidates have been advised to wait for a day to check the status of their payment and try to pay the fee again if failed.

What are documents required at the time of registration?