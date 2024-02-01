IGNOU January Admission 2024: Last date extended till February 15, Here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IGNOU January Admission 2024 Last date extended

IGNOU January Admission 2024: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of online registration for fresh admission 2024 for the January session till February 15. All those who are willing to take admission this year in distance learning programmes can do so before the last date. To fill out the IGNOU application form 2024, the candidates are required to log in on the official website, ignou.ac.in.

The University has shared this information on its social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The post reads, 'The extension of the last date for “fresh admission offered in ODL/Online Mode for the January 2024 session” for all programmes till 15th February 2024''.

The university has shared separate links for admission to online and ODL programmes. In case of fresh admission for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes, students will have to register at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and for admission to online courses, the online application forms will be available at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. The students are required to follow the instructions given below while submitting their online application forms.

Important instructions:

Candidates are required to provide the correct email ID and mobile number

Candidates are advised to choose the programme carefully after reading the details

Candidates are advised to exercise due caution in paying the fee

Candidates are advised not to wait for the last date for submission of application form

Candidates are required to make a payments through credit card, debit card or net banking

Documents to be uploaded

Photograph (Size should be less than 100 KB)

Signature (Size should be less than 100 KB)

Relevant educational qualification (Size should be less than 200 KB)

Experience certificate (if any) (Size should be less than 200 KB)

Category certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (Size should be less than 200 KB)