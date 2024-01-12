IGNOU Admission 2023: Registrations underway for MA in Population and Family Health Studies, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IGNOU Admission 2023 Registrations underway

The School of Extension and Development Studies (SOEDS) of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) launched the Master of Arts (Population and Family Health Studies) (MAPFHS) in the January 2024 Session. Candidates who wish to pursue their career in the relevant subject and hold a graduation degree in any discipline can apply for the said programme. The registrations have been started for the January admission 2024 for online, ODL, and distance learning programs on the official website, ignou.ac.in. The last date for submission of registrations is January 31, 2024.

While submitting an online application, the candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee, along with the program fee for the first semester or year at the time of admission.

How to apply for IGNOU January Admission 2024?

Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in.

Navigate the link of 'IGNOU January Admission 2024'

A page will appear on the screen where candidates will get two links- Online and ODL

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee

Download and take a printout of the application form confirmation page for future reference

Course, Duration and other details

Shortlisted candidates must complete the master's program in two to four years. An annual fee structure is Rs. 12,000 and Rs 6,000 per annum. Candidates will have to secure 80 credits to pass the MA in MAPFHS. The study material will be available in print and digital material.

Recently, the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has also launched various four-year undergraduate programme of the Indira Gandhi National University (IGNOU) during the National Seminar on G20 Presidency and India's Global Leadership Role. The details of these undergraduate programmes can be checked here.