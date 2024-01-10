UGC Chairman launches four year undergraduate programmes, details here

Follow us on Image Source : X, @MAMIDALA90 IGNOU's four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP)

The Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, has launched the four-year program (FYUP) of the Indira Gandhi National University (IGNOU). The launch took place during the National Seminar on G20 Presidency and India's Global Leadership Role, where the UGC Chairman was present as the chief guest.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the UGC Chairman stated that the FYUP is a crucial reform in Indian higher education. Students from all over the country will have the opportunity to enrol in IGNOU's FYUP. Additionally, many of IGNOU's courses are available on SWAYAM. Students can take these courses either as part of their regular programme or simultaneously with a UG degree in a different discipline than their primary discipline. The opportunities for students are plenty.

Multiple courses are under NEP 2020

These courses have been implemented under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. These courses include Bachelor of Commerce (BCOMF), Bachelor of Arts (Economics), Bachelor of Arts (History), Bachelor of Arts (Political Science), Bachelor of Arts (Psychology), Bachelor of Arts (Public Administration), Bachelor of Arts (Sociology), Bachelor of Arts (Anthropology), Bachelor of Science (Biochemistry), Bachelor of Arts (English), Bachelor of Arts (Hindi), Bachelor of Arts (Sanskrit), Bachelor of Arts (Urdu), Bachelor of Social Work, Bachelor of Arts (Facilities and Service Management), Bachelor of Arts (Philosophy), and Bachelor of Arts ( Journalism and Digital Media). under these courses, credit scores are introduced for every course, and the students have the option to pursue three years of honours course or four years of honours course with or without research.