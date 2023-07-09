ICSI CSEET July 2023: Registration window closing tomorrow at icsi.edu.in, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICSI CSEET July 2023 session registration ends tomorrow

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will close the online application window for ICSI CSEET July 2023 session tomorrow, July 10, 2023. All eligible candidates can register themselves at the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu. The registration window was reopened on July 4, 2023.

According to the official notice, the candidates will be able to appear in the Company Executive Entrance Test (CEET) July 2023 session on Sunday, 30 July. Earlier, the exam was to be held on July 8, 2023. The relevant admission cards will be allotted in due course. Candidates willing to appear in CSEET are subject to verification of their documents/particulars submitted at the time of seeking registration in CSEET.

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registration: How to apply?

Visit ICSI's official webpage at icsi.edu Click on the notification link that reads, 'ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registration link' Register yourself first and then, proceed for application submission Upload documents, make payment and click on submit After sucessful submission of application, take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registration direct link

What's next?

Students who have successfully qualified for the CSEET for the July 2023 Session exam are eligible to enrol in the CS Executive Programme by no later than August 16, 2023, making them eligible to sit for the Executive Programme Single Module Examination in December 2023 as an exception. Candidates can check the official site of ICSI for more latest updates.