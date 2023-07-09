NEET PG 2023 counselling registration expected next week, check eligibility, application process, and updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET PG 2023 counselling registration soon

NEET PG 2023 counselling registration date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate online registrations. According to media reports, the registration process will commence next week. However, the date and time for the registration process is not yet revealed by the officials. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

It is expected that the counselling registration process will begin on July 15, 2023. The details regarding the date and time will be communicated at the official website, mcc.nic.in by the Medical Counselling Committee.

NEET PG 2023 counselling: Eligibility

To enrol in the post-graduation courses, the candidate should have a 50% All India Quota (AIQ) to participate in the admission process. Also, the candidates who have qualified in the NEET PG 2023 are eligible for state quota seats through the states in which they reside.

NEET PG 2023 were conducted on March 4, 2023, and the results for the same were announced on March 14, 2023. The category-wise merit list for state quota seats will be prepared by the states, and union territory based on eligibility. The All India Quota seat's merit list was released on June 16, 2023.

To participate in the counselling process, the candidates are required to register themselves on the MCC official website, if meeting eligibility criteria. In order to register online, candidates are required to input their full name, date of birth, application number, security password, and other details.

NEET PG 2023 counselling: Application Process

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to deposit Rs. 1,000 for admission to AIQ or Central University, while those belonging to SC and ST categories are required to pay Rs 500. Candidates willing to seek admission to deemed universities will have to pay Rs. 5000/-. For NEET PG seat allocation, candidates are required to select their preferred courses and colleges based on their eligibility. Candidates will have options to select more than one college.

The counselling process will be conducted in four rounds including round 1, round 2, mop-up round, and stray round. After the end of the registration procedure, the committee will announce the seat allocation results for NEET PG 2023. Then, the students will have to report to their designated college within the specified timeframe.