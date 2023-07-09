MHT CET 2023 counselling: Last date for B.E./B.Tech. registration extended, apply now till July 10

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MHT CET 2023 counselling registration date for B.E./B.Tech. courses extended

MHT CET 2023 counselling, MHT CET 2023 counselling registration date: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has again extended the last date of registration for MHT CET 2023 counselling process for admission to B.E., B.Tech. courses. All those who have yet not submitted their applications can do so latest by July 10. The window for document validation and online application confirmation for enrollment will be opened till July 11, 2023.

According to the notification, students can submit their documents physically at the centre or online through an e-security centre. The applications can be submitted at fe2023.mahacet.org. After July 10, only applications that have been confirmed and received will be considered for non-CAP seats. The last date to register for counselling has been postponed twice, with the most recent extension ending on July 7.

MHT CET 2023 counselling: How to apply?

Visit the official website of MHT CET 2023 - fe2023.mahacet.org Click on the notification link that reads, ' MHT CET 2023 registration' Register yourself and proceed with application form submission Fill out all the details, upload documents, and pay the application fee Take a printout of the confirmation page of the MHT CET 2023 registration form for future reference

MHT CET 2023 counselling: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs. 600 as an application fee while the application fee for the candidates belonging to the state of Maharashtra, and children of Indian Workers in Gulf countries is Rs. 800/-. The fee is Rs 600 for applicants from the state of Maharashtra who are in the restricted category as well as for those with disabilities. It would be necessary for children of NRIs, OCIs, PIOs, and foreign nationals to deposit Rs 5,000.

Candidates will be able to select the colleges and courses of their choice, once their documents have been verified. Based on the choices made by applicants in their online applications, the seats will be assigned. Candidates have to report to the institutes that were assigned to them within a certain time frame.