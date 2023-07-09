Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023: Registration window to open tomorrow at panjiyakpredeled.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rajasthan Pre D El Ed Exam 2023 online form

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023: The registration window for Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam will open tomorrow, July 10 at the official website of Rajasthan Education Department - panjiyakpredeled.in. Interested candidates can register themselves for the said exam at the website of panjiyakpredeled.in.

According to the official notification, the last date for registration to the post is July 30, 2023. The last date for remitting the application fee is July 30. Candidates can check their qualifications, experience, how to apply, and other details below.

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be 12th pass with 50% aggregate or equivalent from a recognized board.

Age Limit - 28 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category)

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023: Exam Pattern

The question paper will be divided into four sections carrying 200 Marks. The questions will be asked in Multiple Choice Type Questions.

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website - panjiyakpredeled.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Examination 2023 link' Register yourself After successful registration, log in with your details Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay the application fee, and click on submit Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023: Application Fee

The candidate has to pay Rs. 450/- for any one paper and Rs. 500/- for appearing in both paper. The application fee can be paid through credit card/ debit card/ net banking or any other online mode. Candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan for more latest updates.