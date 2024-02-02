ICMAI CMA June 2024 foundation, inter, and final exam registration last date extended, here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICMAI CMA June 2024 exam registration date extended

ICMAI CMA June 2024 Exam: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has extended the last date of registration for CMA Foundation, Inter, and Final Exams June 2024. Candidates who are preparing for the exam but are yet to submit their applications for the same can do so before February 10 on the official website, icmai.in.

Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs. 1,200 while submitting their online applications for the CMA Foundation Test 2024. Candidates from outside the country must pay an additional USD 60. Candidates will need to pay Rs 1,400 for Group 1 and Rs 2,800 for Group 2 in order to sit for the CMA June Final Exams. The cost of the two papers in the final exam is ninety dollars for students from abroad.

Exam Date

According to the official schedule, the CMA foundation exam for June 2024 will be conducted on June 16, and the CMA final exam for June 2024 will take place from June 11 to 18. Before submitting the online applications for the exams, the candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates.

How to apply?