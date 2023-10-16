ICAI CA Intermediate Admit Card 2023 OUT for November Session, Check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : ICAI ICAI CA Intermediate Admit Card 2023 Download Link available at eservices.icai.org.

ICAI CA Intermediate Admit Card 2023, ICAI CA Intermediate Admit Card 2023 download: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the November Session CA Intermediate Exam. Candidates who registered for the ICAI admit card can download their admit cards from the official website, eservices.icai.org, icai.org, and icaiexam.icai.org.

According to the official schedule, the ICAI CA Intermediate November 2023 Session exam is scheduled to be held from November 2 to 17 at various exam centres. Candidates can check their exam venues and other details on the admit cards. The ICAI CA Intermediate Admit Card 2023 can be downloaded followed by the easy steps given below.

ICAI CA Intermediate Admit Card 2023 for November Session: How to download

Visit the official website, icai.org, eservices.icai.org

Click on the examination tab

It will take you to the new page where you need to click on the 'ICAI CA Intermediate Admit Card 2023'

It will redirect you to the new page where you need to enter the user ID and pasword

ICAI CA Intermediate Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download ICAI CA Intermediate Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference

ICAI CA Intermediate Admit Card 2023: Details mentioned on the admit card

Candidates can check their name, roll number, details of the CA programme, exam centre address, exam date, reporting time of the exam, candidate's photograph, signature and exam day guidelines on the admit card.

Direct link to download ICAI CA Intermediate Admit Card 2023

ICAI CA Intermediate Admit Card 2023: Instructions

Candidates appearing in the ICAI CA Intermediate November Session Exam are advised to download their call letters and carry them on the day of the exam along with government ID proof such as an Aadhar Card, driving license, voter ID card, etc. In case, the signature and photograph of the candidate are missing on the admit card, the candidates are required to carry a hard copy of the ICAI member-attested admit card on the day of the exam along with two passport-size photographs.