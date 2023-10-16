ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2023 OUT for November Session, download at eservices.icai.org

ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2023, ICAI CA November 2023 Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for the November Session, Chartered Accountant Final Exam 2023. All those who registered for the ICAI CA Final Exams can download their admit cards from the official websites, eservices.icai.org, icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org.
To download ICAI CA Final November 2023 Session admit cards, candidates are required to use their essential details such as user ID, and password on the login window. According to the latest updates, the official links are not working due to high traffic on the official website. Candidates have been advised to keep calm and check the official website again after some time.
ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2023: How to download
- Visit the official website of ICAI, eservices.icai.org, icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org.
- Navigate the link of 'ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2023 for November Session'
- It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth and other details
- ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen
- Download ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference
Direct link to download ICAI CA Final November 2023 session admit card
ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2023: Instructions
Candidates appearing for the CA intermediate November Exam 2023 are required to carry a government ID proof such as an Aadhar card, driver's license, voter ID card, etc. Candidates are required to carry a hard copy of the ICAI member-attested admit card in case the downloaded admit card has a photograph and signature missing. Candidates are also required to attend the exam along with the two passport-size photographs. Candidates are advised to check their exam centre and visit the exam centre one day before the exam. So, the candidate would not have to face difficulty on the day of the exam to search their exam centres.