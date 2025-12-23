Indian cricketer, who played only one ODI in 2021, announces retirement from all forms of cricket Krishnappa Gowtham has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He played only one game for India, an ODI in 2021 under Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy on the tour of Sri Lanka. Gowtham picked up one wicket in that game and never got a chance to play again.

New Delhi:

Krishnappa Gowtham announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, more than four years after playing his only ODI for India. He was part of the second-string squad that toured Sri Lanka under Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy but never got another chance. However, he played a key role for Karnataka, his state team, across formats, and was one of their best players during their title triumph in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2018-19 season.

Overall, Gowtham finished with 394 wickets - 224 in FC, 96 in List A, and 74 in T20 - during a career that spanned nearly 14 years. He also scored 2783 runs across formats, including a century and five fifties in the Ranji Trophy. Interestingly, Gowtham had also made his ODI debut in 2021 in extraordinary circumstances. He was initially picked as the net bowler on the Sri Lanka tour and earned his India cap after more than half the squad was struck down by COVID-19.

Gowtham played for five teams in IPL

As far as his IPL career is concerned, Krishnappa Gowtham, 37, played 36 matches for a total of five teams - Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings - and picked up 21 wickets at an economy of 8.24.

Gowtham confirmed his decision to retire at a press conference organised by the new KSCA dispensation, headed by former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad. "I began my journey as a proud Karnataka player and that is how I wish to be remembered. It felt only fitting that I called time on this crucial chapter of my journey at the iconic M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"I have also been fortunate to represent five IPL teams - Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. I will always cherish my time with each of these teams, Gowtham wrote in his statement on Instagram.

Also Read