Australia make two changes to squad for Boxing Day Test in Ashes, Cummins and Lyon ruled out With Ashes already retained, Australia are not risking Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon for the fourth Ashes Test against England. The Boxing Day Test will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as England continue to search for their first Test win in 15 years down under.

Melbourne:

Australia will miss their full-time skipper Pat Cummins and lead spinner Nathan Lyon in the fourth Ashes Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Boxing Day Test will also see Steve Smith returning as stand-in captain for the home side after missing the third Test due to vertigo-like symptoms. Meanwhile, Australia have recalled Todd Murphy and Jhye Richardson into the squad with the latter in contention to play his first Test in four years.

As far as injuries are concerned, Cummins' back injury is being managed and the captain himself confirmed in Adelaide that he might not play in Melbourne now that they retained the Ashes. However, Lyon, who turned 38 in November, sustained a hamstring injury while fielding on the fifth day of the Adelaide Test.

Cricket Australia has confirmed that the off-spinner will be sidelined for an extended period as he will undergo surgery.

Murphy picked ahead of Kuhnemann

Moreover, Australia took a surprising call of picking Todd Murphy, 25, ahead of the contracted Matthew Kuhnemann. Murphy has picked up 22 wickets in seven Test matches so far at an average of 28.13 and in the ongoing Sheffield Shield season, has accounted for six wickets in three matches for Victoria.

Meanwhile, Richardson is very likely to make his Test comeback in Melbourne after four years. He trained alongside the squad in the first three Tests and also took five wickets in 26 overs against England Lions earlier this month. It remains to be seen if Australia would prefer his pace over Michael Neser and Brendan Doggett who have already featured in the ongoing Ashes.

Australia squad for Boxing Day Test: Steven Smith (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

