LSG to send domestic fast bowlers to South Africa for training during SA20, BCCI gives clearance

Lucknow Super Giants have begun early preparations for the upcoming IPL season, outlining a plan that places strong emphasis on conditioning and workload management for their domestic fast bowlers. With the next edition of the league still more than three months away, the franchise is set to send a group of Indian bowlers to South Africa for an extended training stint alongside their sister franchise, Durban Super Giants, during the SA20 tournament.

As per reports, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan to feature prominently in the initial group identified for the tour, while one or two additional names, including young left-arm pacer Naman Tiwari, are also being considered. The bowlers are expected to travel to Durban next week. Although none of them are currently tied to BCCI central contracts or active state duties, the franchise has sought clearance from the board to avoid any procedural issues.

The motive behind LSG’s plans

The Durban Super Giants’ support setup includes Lance Klusener, Tom Moody, Bharat Arun and Carl Crowe, with Moody, Arun and Crowe also part of Lucknow’s IPL coaching group. The overlap in staff is seen as a key factor behind the initiative, allowing LSG to closely monitor player progress in a familiar environment. The focus is particularly on bowlers returning from long injury layoffs, ensuring they rebuild rhythm without rushing competitive exposure.

Avesh, the right-arm pacer from Madhya Pradesh, has not appeared in a match since the previous IPL season, while Mohsin, a left-arm fast bowler from Uttar Pradesh, missed the entire last edition. Both are currently undergoing rehabilitation and have only recently resumed bowling. The Durban programme is expected to play a role in easing them back into full fitness ahead of the March 26 IPL start.

Naman Tiwari, a 20-year-old left-armer from Uttar Pradesh, is also in contention to join the group. LSG invested INR 1 crore to acquire him at the Abu Dhabi mini-auction, viewing him as a prospect for the future. With Tiwari not included in Uttar Pradesh’s Vijay Hazare Trophy squad, the South Africa stint could offer him valuable exposure.