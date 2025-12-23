US Embassy issues visa alert: 'Enhanced' online vetting for all H-1B, H-4 applicants | Check details In a statement, the embassy advised applicants to apply as early as possible and be prepared for extra processing time due to the expanded checks.

The US Embassy has issued an alert for H-1B and H-4 visa applicants, saying that it is “expanding” the online presence reviews to all H-1B and H-4 applicants as part of the standard visa screening.The new measure applies to all applicants across the world, regardless of nationality, and has already started from December 15.

In a statement, the embassy advised applicants to apply as early as possible and be prepared for extra processing time due to the expanded checks.

"WORLDWIDE ALERT FOR H-1B AND H-4 VISA APPLICANTS. Beginning December 15, the Department of State expanded online presence reviews to ALL H-1B and H-4 applicants as part of standard visa screening. This vetting is being conducted globally for ALL applicants of ALL nationalities for H1-B and H-4 visas (sic)," the US Embassy said in a post on X.

Social media review now part of process

As part of the updated screening system, US authorities are reviewing the online and social media activity of all H-1B and H-4 applicants. The embassy clarified that this step is being taken globally and is not limited to any one country.

The announcement comes at a time when thousands of pre-scheduled visa interviews in India have been postponed. Applicants who had interviews scheduled from December 15 onwards have received emails rescheduling their appointments by several months.

In many cases, interviews originally fixed for mid-December have been pushed to March or even May, causing uncertainty for applicants.

Travel plans disrupted for professionals

A large number of applicants had already travelled to India for their visa appointments. With interviews postponed, many are now stuck without a valid H-1B visa and are unable to return to the US to resume work.

This has led to concerns among professionals working in technology, healthcare, and other sectors that heavily depend on the H-1B programme.

Over the past few months, the US Embassy has repeatedly stated that a US visa is a privilege, not a right. It has also highlighted that visa checks can continue even after a visa is issued and may lead to action if rules are violated.

Earlier this year, the embassy also asked applicants for student and exchange visas to keep their social media accounts public to make identity verification easier. Indian nationals form one of the largest groups of H-1B visa holders, especially in the technology and medical fields. The recent changes have therefore impacted a significant number of Indian professionals and their families.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that the US now treats every visa decision as a national security matter. He added that expanded screening applies to multiple visa categories, including H-1B, H-4, and student visas, and has affected appointment timelines.