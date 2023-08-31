GATE 2024 Registration begins; Dates, eligibility criteria, steps to apply and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GATE 2024 Registration started

GATE 2024 Application Form: The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has started the registrations for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) on August 30. Aspiring candidates can check the GATE 2024 notification, important dates and can fill in the application form through the official website-- gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

This year, IISc Bengaluru is administering the GATE examination for admission to various master's programmes. Aspirants can fill the application form till September 29, 2023. While the last date with additional application fee is October 13. Candidates who are pursuing final year of their graduations or who have completed any government approved degree programme in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2024.

GATE 2024 Schedule

Start date of online application - August 30, 2023

Last date to fill application form - September 29, 2023

Registration last date with additional fee - October 13, 2023

GATE 2024 application form correction window - November 7 to 11, 2023

GATE 2024 admit cards download - January 3, 2024

GATE 2024 exam date - February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024

GATE 2024 Application Fee

Category Regular Period

(30th August to 29th September 2023) During the Extended Period

(30th September to 13th October 2023) Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates (per test paper) Rs 900 Rs 1,400 All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper) Rs 1,800 Rs 2,300

GATE 2024: Online Reguistration Steps

Candidates are required to visit GATE 2024 website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Click on the registration tab and geneerate log in credentials. Fill in the GATE 2024 application form, upload photograph, signature and other documents, as applicable. Make paymet of the application fee through the listed electronic payment modes. Finally submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link: GATE 2024 Application Form