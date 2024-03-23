GATE 2024: IISc releases scorecards on gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Here are easy steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : GATE GATE 2024 scorecard download link is available on goaps.iisc.ac.in

GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore) has released the scorecards for the Graduate Admission Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) today, March 23. All those who appeared in the aforesaid exam can download their scorecards using credentials on the login page. The direct link is available on gate2024.iisc.ac.in. To download the GATE 2024 scorecards, candidates are required to follow the instructions given below.

How to download GATE 2024 scorecards?

Visit the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in Navigate to the link that reads, 'GATE 2024 scorecard' It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, password and click on 'submit' Graduate Admission Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) scorecards will appear on the screen Check and download GATE 2024 scorecards for future reference

Only Qualified candidates can download GATE 2024 scorecards

The GATE 2024 scorecards will remain valid for the next three years. Candidates will have to download their scorecards online. There will be no other option for downloading scorecards. Candidates are advised to download their scorecards as soon as possible as they will be charged after the deadline. The candidates will have to pay Rs. 500 per test paper after the deadline and this facility will remain valid from May 31 to December 31. From January 1, 2025, onward, the institute will not issue the scorecards.

GATE 2024 scorecard download link

The institute has also released the cut-off marks for various colleges. Candidates can check paper-wise GATE 2024 cut-off marks using the provided link given below.

Direct link to check GATE 2024 cut off marks

According to the data shared by the IISc, this year, a total of 8.26 lakh candidates registered for the engineering exam out of which, 6.53 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The results of GATE 2024 were declared on March 16. The final answer keys for the same were released on March 15.

GATE 2024 COAP registration underway

The registration process for GATE 2024 COAP registration is underway. The candidates who wish to appear in the counselling procedure for admission to ME/MTech college are required to first register themselves at the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (GATE COAP). All qualified candidates can register themselves at the official website, iitk.ac.in.

