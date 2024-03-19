GATE 2024 COAP registration starts today at iitk.ac.in, check eligibility, participating institutes, documents

Follow us on Image Source : FILE GATE 2024 COAP registration begins

GATE 2024 COAP registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has commenced online registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Common Offer Acceptance Portal (GATE COAP) today, March 19. Candidates who have qualified in the engineering entrance exam and wish to apply for the counselling procedure to pursue higher studies can register online at the official website, iitk.ac.in.

To apply for the GATE COAP 2024, the candidate should have a valid GATE score of 2024, 2023, or 2022 and wish to pursue the M.Tech Programme can submit application forms. The candidate should have an Indian citizenship. In case a candidate has more than one valid GATE scorecard, they can utilize it to get a higher rank or score.

What are details required to register?

Candidates are required following details to register themselves at the COAP window.

i) GATE Registration Numbers

ii) GATE Paper Code

iii) GATE Score(s)

iv) Name of the Candidate (as per the GATE registration)

v) Date of Birth

vi) Email ID

vii) Mobile Number

Which documents must be uploaded in order to register with COAP?

When registering with COAP, there is no requirement to provide or attach any documents.

Is it necessary to register with COAP?

Indeed. For admissions, each participating institute will check their M.Tech application portal for the COAP registration number. Only COAP will be used to provide admission offers to candidates who have applied to any of the participating academic institutions' M.Tech programs.

What is COAP?

COAP refers to the Common Offers Acceptance Portal that provides a common platform for a candidate to make the most preferred choice for admission into an M.Tech. Programme in the participating academic institutes. Candidates should apply separately to the concerned institute for admission. The offers for admission will be uploaded by the participating institution in a common window or COAP.

Participating Institutes

IISc Bangalore

IIT Bhilai

IIT Bhubaneshwar

IIT BHU

IIT Bombay

IIT Delhi

IIT Dharwad

IIT Gandhinagar

IIT Goa

IIT Guwahati

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Indore

IIT ISM Dhanbad

IIT Jammu

IIT Jodhpur

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Madras

IIT Mandi

IIT Patna

IIT Palakkad

IIT Roorkee

IIT Ropar

IIT Tirupati

Important Dates for COAP 2024 (Main Rounds)

Round 1: May 13 (10:00 AM) to May 15 (09:00 AM)

Round 2: May 20 (10:00 AM) to May 22 (09:00 AM)

Round 3: May 27 (10:00 AM) to May 29 (09:00 AM)

Round 4: June 02 (10:00 AM) to June 04 (09:00 AM)

Round 5: June 08 (10:00 AM) to June 10 (09:00 AM)

Tentative Schedule for Additional Rounds of offers