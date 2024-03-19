GATE 2024 COAP registration starts today at iitk.ac.in, check eligibility, participating institutes, documents

GATE 2024 COAP registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has commenced online registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Common Offer Acceptance Portal (GATE COAP) today, March 19. Candidates who have qualified in the engineering entrance exam and wish to apply for the counselling procedure to pursue higher studies can register online at the official website, iitk.ac.in.
To apply for the GATE COAP 2024, the candidate should have a valid GATE score of 2024, 2023, or 2022 and wish to pursue the M.Tech Programme can submit application forms. The candidate should have an Indian citizenship. In case a candidate has more than one valid GATE scorecard, they can utilize it to get a higher rank or score.
What are details required to register?
Candidates are required following details to register themselves at the COAP window.
i) GATE Registration Numbers
ii) GATE Paper Code
iii) GATE Score(s)
iv) Name of the Candidate (as per the GATE registration)
v) Date of Birth
vi) Email ID
vii) Mobile Number
Which documents must be uploaded in order to register with COAP?
When registering with COAP, there is no requirement to provide or attach any documents.
Is it necessary to register with COAP?
Indeed. For admissions, each participating institute will check their M.Tech application portal for the COAP registration number. Only COAP will be used to provide admission offers to candidates who have applied to any of the participating academic institutions' M.Tech programs.
What is COAP?
COAP refers to the Common Offers Acceptance Portal that provides a common platform for a candidate to make the most preferred choice for admission into an M.Tech. Programme in the participating academic institutes. Candidates should apply separately to the concerned institute for admission. The offers for admission will be uploaded by the participating institution in a common window or COAP.
Participating Institutes
- IISc Bangalore
- IIT Bhilai
- IIT Bhubaneshwar
- IIT BHU
- IIT Bombay
- IIT Delhi
- IIT Dharwad
- IIT Gandhinagar
- IIT Goa
- IIT Guwahati
- IIT Hyderabad
- IIT Indore
- IIT ISM Dhanbad
- IIT Jammu
- IIT Jodhpur
- IIT Kanpur
- IIT Kharagpur
- IIT Madras
- IIT Mandi
- IIT Patna
- IIT Palakkad
- IIT Roorkee
- IIT Ropar
- IIT Tirupati
Important Dates for COAP 2024 (Main Rounds)
- Round 1: May 13 (10:00 AM) to May 15 (09:00 AM)
- Round 2: May 20 (10:00 AM) to May 22 (09:00 AM)
- Round 3: May 27 (10:00 AM) to May 29 (09:00 AM)
- Round 4: June 02 (10:00 AM) to June 04 (09:00 AM)
- Round 5: June 08 (10:00 AM) to June 10 (09:00 AM)
Tentative Schedule for Additional Rounds of offers
- Round - 6 June 15 (10:00 AM) to June 17 (09:00 AM)
- Round – 7 June 21 (10:00 AM) to June 23 (09:00 AM)
- Round – 8 June 27 (10:00 AM) to June 29 (09:00 AM)
- Round – 9 July 03 (10:00 AM) to July 05 (09:00 AM)
- Round - 10 July 09 (10:00 AM) to July 11 (09:00 AM)