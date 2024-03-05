Tuesday, March 05, 2024
     
FMGE June 2024: Applications open for eligibility certificate, check last date, how to apply

The National Medical Commission has opened the application window for the Foreign Medical Graduate Medical Exam Eligibility Certificate. Candidates who are willing to appear in the FMGE are required to first register themselves. Here is the list of mistakes that a candidate should avoid.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: March 05, 2024 18:59 IST
NMC opens application window for Foreign Medical Graduate
Image Source : FILE NMC opens application window for Foreign Medical Graduate Medical Exam

FMGE June 2024 Registration: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has started the application process for the eligibility certificate for appearing in the Foreign Medical Graduate Medical Exam (FMGE) June 2024. Candidates can apply themselves at the official website, nmc.org.in. The applications can be submitted by April 30. 

According to the official notice, the Foreign Medical Graduate Medical Exam (FMGE) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in June 2024. The exam will be conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. The candidates who are required to have the eligibility certificate are not permitted to apply for the Screening Test without the Eligibility Certificate issued by the National Medical Commission. To get that, the candidates will have to sign on the official website, nmc.gov.in. Candidates should note that incomplete applications will not be processed and shall be summarily rejected. Thereafter the portal for applying the application shall be closed. 

FMGE June 2024 Registration: NMC issues advisory for candidates applying for EC

Along with the schedule, the commission has issued an advisory for the candidates applying for the Eligibility Certificate (EC). Candidates are advised to avoid the following mistakes while submitting their online applications. 

  • The applications should preferably be filled by the candidate himself and should ideally avoid proxy for making applications for Eligibility Certificate.
  • The candidates are also advised to keep their documents handy before filling application for EC; it would be ideal if the entries to be made are verified vis-a-vis entries in the original documents.
  • The candidates should provide their active mobile numbers so that alerts/deficiencies can reach them directly for rectification to obviate any delay in rectification. It may also be ensured that once the deficiency is conveyed only the deficiency should be rectified by the respective candidate as expeditiously as possible to avoid last-minute rush.
  •  Candidates shall scrupulously check entries and ensure conformity with the details in the original documents. The candidates are advised to exercise the due diligence before submitting the applications for eligibility certificates and ensure the registered numbers are active. 
