FMGE June 2024: Applications open for eligibility certificate, check last date, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NMC opens application window for Foreign Medical Graduate Medical Exam

FMGE June 2024 Registration: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has started the application process for the eligibility certificate for appearing in the Foreign Medical Graduate Medical Exam (FMGE) June 2024. Candidates can apply themselves at the official website, nmc.org.in. The applications can be submitted by April 30.

According to the official notice, the Foreign Medical Graduate Medical Exam (FMGE) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in June 2024. The exam will be conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. The candidates who are required to have the eligibility certificate are not permitted to apply for the Screening Test without the Eligibility Certificate issued by the National Medical Commission. To get that, the candidates will have to sign on the official website, nmc.gov.in. Candidates should note that incomplete applications will not be processed and shall be summarily rejected. Thereafter the portal for applying the application shall be closed.

FMGE June 2024 Registration: NMC issues advisory for candidates applying for EC

Along with the schedule, the commission has issued an advisory for the candidates applying for the Eligibility Certificate (EC). Candidates are advised to avoid the following mistakes while submitting their online applications.