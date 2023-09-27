DU UG admission 2023: Final special spot allotment result releasing today at admission.uod.ac.in, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU UG special spot admission round 2023 seat allotment result today, September 27.

DU UG admission 2023, DU UG admission 2023 final special spot allotment: The University of Delhi is going to release the final special spot allotment result today, September 27. The candidates who registered for the DU UG admission special round will be able to check the allotment result status at the DU CSAS portal, admission.uod.ac.in.

Once the DU UG final special round counselling 2023 list is released, the candidates will be able to take admission to certain shortlisted programmes for the academic year 2023-24. The allocation of seats will be based on the availability of seats.

The candidates will have to accept the allotted seat within the stipulated time, failing which the university will forefeit the student's eligibility for further admission to the university.

According to the official schedule, the candidates will have to accept the allotted seats between September 27 and 28. The colleges will verify the online applications and approve between September 27 and 29. The last date for fee payment is September 29.

DU UG admission 2023: How to download seat allotment result

Visit the official website of Delhi University, admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the notification page that reads, 'DU UG admission 2023 final spot allocation result'

It will take you to the new page where you need to enter your credentials such as registration number and password.

After that, the DU UG admission 2023 final seat allotment list will appear on the screen

Check DU UG admission 2023 final seat allotment and save it for future reference

The varsity had released the number of vacant seats across its colleges ahead of the final special spot round list. The candidates were allowed to submit their registrations for final special spot round admissions through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) till September 26 by 11.59 pm. Once the final seat allotment list is out, the candidates will be able to check the official website and indiatvnews.com as well.