DU NCWEB 2nd special cut-off 2023 list out for BA and Bcom courses: admission begins today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU NCWEB 2nd special cut-off 2023 list released for BA and Bcom courses at ncweb.du.ac.in.

DU NCWEB 2nd special cutoff 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) released the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board's (DU NCWEB) second cut-off list on September 26. All those seeking admission to BA and Bcom programs can download the cut-off list from the official website of NCWEB, ncweb.du.ac.in.

According to the official notice, the online admission process for BA and Bcom programs will start today, September 27, against the special cutoff list at 10 a.m. and end at 11.59 p.m. tomorrow, September 27.

For B.com programme, the highest second cutoff is 86% in Miranda House College and 85% at Hansraj College for candidates belonging to the general category. On the other side, admissions to the B.A. in Political Science and History have been closed for the general category at various colleges, including Hansraj Colleges, Jesus and Mary College, PGDAV, Miranda House, Satyawati College, Keshav Mahavidyalya, JDM College, and Aryabhatta College, among others.

ALSO READ | Careers after 12th: Ample opportunities for Science stream students

Candidates who fall under the DU NCWEB 2nd special cutoff 2023 can secure their admission by paying the admission fee in their desired college.

Candidates from the General, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories can also check the cut-off list on the official website. The easy steps to download the DU NCWEB special cut-off list are given below.

DU NCWEB 2nd special cut-off 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of DU, ncweb.du.ac.in

Click on the DU NCWEB 2nd special cut-off 2023

A PDF will appear on the screen

Check categorywise DU NCWEB 2nd special cut-off 2023 for BA and Bcom programs

Download the PDF and save it for future reference



