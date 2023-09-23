Careers after 12th: Ample opportunities for Science stream students

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Careers after 12th Science stream

Science students have a wide range of career opportunities after Class 12, depending on their specific interests and the stream of science they choose such as PCM - Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or PCB - Physics, Chemistry, Biology. Students who are pursuing class 12 from Science stream have wide career opportunities in comparison to Commerce and Arts stream students as they have opportunities to pursue further studies in Commerce, Arts and Humanities where as pursuing higher studies in science is not allowed for commerce or arts students.

Students who are pursuing Science stream with Biology as a subject will have the opportunity to pursue their career in the field of medical or engineering or teaching etc. While the students who have opted for Science with Maths have the option to pursue their career in engineering, aviation, commerce etc. It is important to examine each career option, take your interests and abilities into account, and make appropriate plans. To make an informed decision, students can also look to career counsellors for advice.

Elaborating on the career opportunities available for Class 12th Science students, Online learning platform expert and Author, Atul Malikram says, "Science is a dynamic field that offers abundant career options. Before selecting that ‘one’ field of study, you must consider what you are passionate about and how much you are willing to work for it. While options are innumerable, you have to find the one that calls you the most."

According to Malikram, these days, internships are also being offered to students, so they should try to find one in the field they are passionate about. "Internships will allow you to get hands- on experience that no other book can teach you. If you find prospects and growth potential in your field of work, it is worth pursuing. Remember, when you do what interests you, the likelihood of your success increases tenfold," he added.

Some of the comprehensive opportunities available for Class 12 Science students are provided below.

Engineering: Students from PCB or PCM groups can pursue BTech or BE in various specialisations like mechanical, civil, computer science, electrical, etc.

Students from PCB or PCM groups can pursue BTech or BE in various specialisations like mechanical, civil, computer science, electrical, etc. Medical and Healthcare: Students from the PCB group can pursue MBBS, BDS, nursing, pharmacy, physiotherapy, or other allied health sciences.

Students from the PCB group can pursue MBBS, BDS, nursing, pharmacy, physiotherapy, or other allied health sciences. Pure Sciences: Students from PCB or PCM groups can pursue BSc in subjects like physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology, or environmental science, which can lead to research or teaching careers.

Students from PCB or PCM groups can pursue BSc in subjects like physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology, or environmental science, which can lead to research or teaching careers. Computer Science: Students from PCB or PCM groups can also opt for BSc degree in Computer Science or BCA for careers in software development, data science, and IT.

Students from PCB or PCM groups can also opt for BSc degree in Computer Science or BCA for careers in software development, data science, and IT. Architecture: One who holds an interest in the field of Architecture can pursue a Bachelor's in Architecture (B.Arch) for a career in designing buildings and spaces.

One who holds an interest in the field of Architecture can pursue a Bachelor's in Architecture (B.Arch) for a career in designing buildings and spaces. Biotechnology: Science stream students can pursue BSc or BTech in Biotechnology for careers in biotech research and development.

Science stream students can pursue BSc or BTech in Biotechnology for careers in biotech research and development. Environmental Science: One may also choose BSc or BTech in Environmental Science for roles related to conservation and sustainability.

One may also choose BSc or BTech in Environmental Science for roles related to conservation and sustainability. Research: Students who hold interest in research programmes can pursue integrated MSc programmes or start research projects after completing their bachelor's degree.

Students who hold interest in research programmes can pursue integrated MSc programmes or start research projects after completing their bachelor's degree. Space Science: Science stream students have extended career opportunities in space research and technology by pursuing relevant courses.

Science stream students have extended career opportunities in space research and technology by pursuing relevant courses. Defence Services: Candidates who wish to achieve a government job after class 12th can prepare for NDA or other defence-related exams for careers in the armed forces.

Other career opportunities for Science stream students