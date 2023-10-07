DU Admission 2023: BTech spot round 3 admission ends today at admission.uod.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU BTech Admission 2023 spot round 3 registration ends today

DU BTech Admission 2023: The University of Delhi will close the spot round 3 registrations for DU BTech Admission 2023 today, October 7. Candidates who wish to apply for admission to engineering programmes offered by Delhi University can complete the registrations through the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

The university will declare the DU BTech spot round 3 allotment result on October 9, 2023. Candidates who will be allotted a seat in the round 3 allotment result can confirm their admission by accepting the allotment until October 11. The spot round 3 allotment list will be prepared on the basis of BTech programmes available, preferences selected by the candidates and availability of seats. Those who have opted for upgradation in spot round 2 will be considered for spot round 3.

As per the DU Spot round 3 schedule, participating colleges will have to verify and approve the online applications of applicants between October 9 (11 AM) and October 12, 2023, (4:59 PM). Candidates can pay the admission fee against the DU spot round 3 allocations upto 5 PM on October 13, 2023. Candidates from UR, OBC-NCL and EWS categories will have to pay Rs 1,500 as registration-cum-allocation fee, whereas SC, ST and PwBD candidates will have to pay Rs 1,200.

DU BTech Admission 2023: Steps to Apply for Spot Round 3 Registration

Visit the official website of DU, admission.uod.ac.in Click on the BTech Admission link available on the homepage On the next window click on the registration link and fill in the application form Upload the required documents, pay the application fee, and submit it Download DU BTech admission 2023 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: DU BTech Admission 2023 Spot Round 3 Regsitration