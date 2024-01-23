CUET PG Registration 2024 window closing tomorrow at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, Here's easy steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CUET PG Registration 2024 closes tomorrow, January 24

CUET PG Registration 2024: The National Testing Agency will close the registration window tomorrow, January 24, for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2024. All those who have yet not completed the registration process can do so before the closure of the application window. The application forms can be accessed at the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, the application fee process can be completed by 11:50 pm on January 25. After the completion of the registration process and fee, candidates will be able to make changes in their application forms, if any. The process will be done between January 27 and 29. The admit cards for CUET PG 2024 will be available on March 7, with the scheduled exam for March 11 to 28. Candidates shortlisted in the exam will be able to get admission to postgraduate programmes at the central and participating universities.

Application Fee

This year, the testing agency has increased the application fee for all candidates by Rs. 200 compared to the previous year. General category candidates are required to pay Rs. 1,200 while those in the OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS category pay Rs 1,000. The charge for supplementary exam papers has also been increased to Rs 600 per paper, up from Rs 500 last year. International applicants will now pay Rs 6,000 for up to two examinations, plus Rs 2,000 for extra papers. The previous figures were Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,500, respectively.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the 'Register now' tab

Read instructions carefully

Complete the application form

Upload documents, pay the necessary fee and click on 'submit'

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

CUET 2024 exam centres

This year, a total of 230 universities will offer PG admissions through CUET PG 2023. The participating institutions include Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), University of Allahabad (AU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Central University of Hyderabad, and Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI).

CUET 2023 exam timings

The testing agency has also changed the exam schedule for the CUET PG exam. Previously, the exam was scheduled for 2 hours which has now been reduced to 1 hour 45 minutes. The entrance exam will take place in three phases - 1 phase (Morning - 9 AM to 10.45 AM), Phase 2 (Afternoon -12.45 PM to 2.30 PM) and Evening (4.30 PM to 6.15 PM). The exam will carry 75 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).