CUET PG 2024 Registration Extended: Step-by-Step guide for hassle-free application process

How to fill out CUET PG 2024 Registration Forms?
- Visit the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'CUET PG 2024 Registration'
- A new window will appear on the screen, scroll down to the bottom of the page
- Now, click on 'click here to proceed'
- Another window will appear on the screen
- Fill out the registration form with your details
- Upload documents, make a payment of application fee, and click on 'submit' button
- Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference
Documents to be uploaded
- The recent photograph should be either in colour or black & white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background
- Scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible)
- The size of the scanned photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb (clearly legible)
- The size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb (clearly legible)
CUET PG 2024 Registration FeeIn Indian
|CUET PG 2024 Registration Fee
|Application Fee
(for up to two Test
|Fees for additional
Test Papers (Per
Test Paper)
|General
|Rs. 1200
|Rs. 600
|OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS
|Rs. 1000
|Rs.500
|SC/ ST/ Third Gender
|Rs. 900
|Rs. 500
|PwBD
|Rs. 800
|Rs. 500
Outside India
|Application Fee
(for up to two Test
Papers)
|Fees for additional
Test Papers (Per
Test Paper)
|Rs. 6000/-
|Rs. 2000/-
Payment Mode: Net-Banking/ Debit Card /Credit Card / UPI/Wallet