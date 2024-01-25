CUET PG 2024 Registration Extended: Step-by-Step guide for hassle-free application process

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CUET PG 2024 registration last date revised

CUET PG 2024 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date of the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG - 2024). Students who have yet not submitted their applications can do so at the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. As per the revised date, the candidates can now submit their applications by January 31 up to 11.50. Earlier, the last date for submission of the online application was January 24. The examining body has granted additional time for students to ensure the timely submission of their applications. The last date for remission of application fee is February 1, and the students will be able to make corrections in their application forms by February 4. For the ease of students, we have provided a step-by-step guide for hassle-free application process.

How to fill out CUET PG 2024 Registration Forms?

Visit the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CUET PG 2024 Registration'

A new window will appear on the screen, scroll down to the bottom of the page

Now, click on 'click here to proceed'

Another window will appear on the screen

Fill out the registration form with your details

Upload documents, make a payment of application fee, and click on 'submit' button

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Documents to be uploaded

The recent photograph should be either in colour or black & white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background

Scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible)

The size of the scanned photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb (clearly legible)

The size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb (clearly legible)

CUET PG 2024 Registration Fee

CUET PG 2024 Registration Fee Application Fee (for up to two Test

Papers) Fees for additional

Test Papers (Per

Test Paper) General Rs. 1200 Rs. 600 OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS Rs. 1000 Rs.500 SC/ ST/ Third Gender Rs. 900 Rs. 500 PwBD Rs. 800 Rs. 500

Outside India

Application Fee

(for up to two Test

Papers) Fees for additional

Test Papers (Per

Test Paper) Rs. 6000/- Rs. 2000/-

Payment Mode: Net-Banking/ Debit Card /Credit Card / UPI/Wallet