CUET PG 2024 Registration Extended: Step-by-Step guide for hassle-free application process

CUET PG 2024 Registration date has been extended by the National Testing Agency. Students are advised to fill out their application forms as soon as possible to avoid last-minute hassle. Check revised dates, how to apply, application fee and other details about the entrance exam.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2024 12:01 IST
CUET PG 2024 registration last date revised
Image Source : FILE CUET PG 2024 registration last date revised

CUET PG 2024 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date of the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG - 2024). Students who have yet not submitted their applications can do so at the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. As per the revised date, the candidates can now submit their applications by January 31 up to 11.50. Earlier, the last date for submission of the online application was January 24. The examining body has granted additional time for students to ensure the timely submission of their applications. The last date for remission of application fee is February 1, and the students will be able to make corrections in their application forms by February 4. For the ease of students, we have provided a step-by-step guide for hassle-free application process.

How to fill out CUET PG 2024 Registration Forms?

  • Visit the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'CUET PG 2024 Registration'
  • A new window will appear on the screen, scroll down to the bottom of the page
  • Now, click on 'click here to proceed'
  • Another window will appear on the screen
  • Fill out the registration form with your details
  • Upload documents, make a payment of application fee, and click on 'submit' button
  • Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Documents to be uploaded

  • The recent photograph should be either in colour or black & white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background
  • Scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible)
  • The size of the scanned photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb (clearly legible)
  • The size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb (clearly legible) 

CUET PG 2024 Registration Fee

In Indian

CUET PG 2024 Registration Fee Application Fee

(for up to two Test
Papers) 

 Fees for additional
Test Papers (Per
Test Paper)
General Rs. 1200 Rs. 600
OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS Rs. 1000 Rs.500
SC/ ST/ Third Gender Rs. 900 Rs. 500
PwBD  Rs. 800 Rs. 500

Outside India

Application Fee
(for up to two Test
Papers) 		 Fees for additional
Test Papers (Per
Test Paper)
Rs. 6000/- Rs. 2000/-

Payment Mode: Net-Banking/ Debit Card /Credit Card / UPI/Wallet

